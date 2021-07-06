O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 92.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

FSFG stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $76.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

In other news, EVP James W. Nelson bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at $74,399.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Savings Financial Group Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

