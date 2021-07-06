O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $145,000 Stock Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $436.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSKE shares. Northland Securities raised Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.