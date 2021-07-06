O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,122,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

