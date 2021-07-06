O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIVN opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

