O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.45. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $106.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

