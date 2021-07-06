Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 6,995 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $75.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

