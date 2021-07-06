Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 8,225 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The New York Times by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The New York Times by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

The New York Times stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.