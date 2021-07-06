Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 869 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $551.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.84 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 735.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,506 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

