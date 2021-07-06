Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

