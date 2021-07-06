Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $524,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.62.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

