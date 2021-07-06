Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Shares in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.11% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $528.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

