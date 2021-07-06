Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Update

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

