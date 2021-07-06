Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 304,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 270,897 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 72.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144,194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the first quarter valued at $528,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

