OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $126,000 in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 1,328,357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,327,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVAC opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

