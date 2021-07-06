OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $201,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCRNU. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,636,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,539,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,012,000.

Shares of DCRNU stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

