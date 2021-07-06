OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $294,000 Investment in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,127,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOWX opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

