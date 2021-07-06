OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,962,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $438,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,943,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $735,000.

OTCMKTS:HCIIU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

