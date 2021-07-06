OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,046,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,996,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,382,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

