OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,458,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Shares of GLBLU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

