OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Stock Position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,391 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 194.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMHC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

In other Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

