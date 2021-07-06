OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Up 2.8%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 5,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,041,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after buying an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 189,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 318,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

