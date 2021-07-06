OneLedger (OLT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.97 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $94,849.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.18 or 0.00997072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.18 or 0.09013364 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

