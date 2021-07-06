Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 15,090 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

DY traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,123. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.