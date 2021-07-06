Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.24. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

