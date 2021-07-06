Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Primerica by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Primerica by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.86. 1,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,056. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

