Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 4,958 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $95,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.80. 117,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.22 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $338.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.74.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.