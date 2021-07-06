Opacity Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $137,618.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00059233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.82 or 0.00965004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

