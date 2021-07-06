Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Open Text by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. Open Text has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

