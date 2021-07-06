O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $581.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.00 and a fifty-two week high of $582.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

