Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OESX shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,204 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,698. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $162.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.47.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

