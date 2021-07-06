Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

