Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$23,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,038,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,997,915.46.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 125,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Wares bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,697.50.

Osisko Metals stock remained flat at $C$0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. 17,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,422. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.95 million and a PE ratio of -33.85.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

