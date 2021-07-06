Ouroboros Market Cap Reaches $94,203.21 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $94,203.21 and approximately $1,165.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00134754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00166063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,988.48 or 1.00200403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.22 or 0.00952883 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

