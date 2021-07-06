Oxen Hits Market Cap of $44.98 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $44.98 million and $96,869.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,429.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,337.50 or 0.06789220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.80 or 0.01506845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00406988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00159577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.55 or 0.00652203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00415320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00344193 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,654,433 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

