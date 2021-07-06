Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,032,617 shares.The stock last traded at $7.43 and had previously closed at $7.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 468,533 shares of company stock valued at $59,702,942,597.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.