Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stake Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

