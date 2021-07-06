Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.21% of Pacira BioSciences worth $68,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $12,834,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 2,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,299 shares of company stock worth $4,774,692. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

