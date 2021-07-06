Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 4,319 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 237.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 234,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $538,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,939.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,362 shares of company stock worth $20,748,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

