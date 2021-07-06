Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

Shares of ASML traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $684.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $668.13. The stock has a market cap of $287.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $710.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

