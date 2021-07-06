Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 237,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

