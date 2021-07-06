Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 131,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,940 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 327,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022,454. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.