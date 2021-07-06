Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,779. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.17, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.67. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

