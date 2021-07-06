PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.76% of PCTEL worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PCTEL by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PCTEL by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

In other PCTEL news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

