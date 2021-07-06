Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $838.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

