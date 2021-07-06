Pearson (LON:PSON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 833.40 ($10.89). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 828.60 ($10.83), with a volume of 780,069 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSON shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 659.33 ($8.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 839.89. The firm has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

