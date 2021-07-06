Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

PSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

PSO stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pearson has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pearson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pearson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

