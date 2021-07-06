Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last ninety days. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,589,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 170,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,600. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

