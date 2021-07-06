pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $22.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00136771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00168136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.05 or 0.99923049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00904643 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

