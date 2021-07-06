Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 13th (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness’ (NASDAQ:WOOF) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 13th. Petco Health and Wellness had issued 48,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms recently commented on WOOF. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

