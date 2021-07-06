Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Matthias Bichsel Buys 4,378 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Matthias Bichsel purchased 4,378 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,990.92 ($6,520.67).

Matthias Bichsel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Petrofac alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Matthias Bichsel purchased 4,965 shares of Petrofac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

LON PFC opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Tuesday. Petrofac Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.90 ($2.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.59. The stock has a market cap of £393.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.